HBO Max will begin streaming Russell T. Davies' AIDS drama It's a Sin next month.

It's a Sin premiered last week on UK broadcaster Channel 4. According to Deadline, the five-episode series drew an audience of 1.9 million viewers. The series “is on track to become All 4's biggest ever drama launch,” Deadline reported, referring to Channel 4's streaming service.

Set in the 1980's, It's a Sin stars out Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander. The series follows three friends over the course of a decade as they confront the AIDS epidemic from its start.

Rounding out the show's cast are Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and Lydia West.

HBO Max will premiere the entire series on February 18.

Davies' best-known works include the British version of Queer as Folk, the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, and the trilogy Cucumber, Tofu, and Banana. His latest projects include A Very English Scandal and Years and Years.

(Related: Russell T. Davies says he omitted HIV/AIDS from Queer as Folk on purpose.)