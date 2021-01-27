HBO Max will begin streaming Russell T.
Davies' AIDS drama It's a Sin next month.
It's a Sin premiered last week
on UK broadcaster Channel 4. According to Deadline, the
five-episode series drew an audience of 1.9 million viewers. The
series “is on track to become All 4's biggest ever drama launch,”
Deadline reported, referring to Channel 4's streaming service.
Set in the 1980's, It's a Sin
stars out Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander. The series
follows three friends over the course of a decade as they confront
the AIDS epidemic from its start.
Rounding out the show's
cast are Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy
Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and
Lydia West.
HBO Max will premiere the entire series
on February 18.
Davies' best-known works include the
British version of Queer as Folk, the 2005 revival of Doctor
Who, and the trilogy Cucumber, Tofu, and Banana.
His latest projects include A Very English Scandal and Years
and Years.
(Related: Russell
T. Davies says he omitted HIV/AIDS from Queer
as Folk
on purpose.)