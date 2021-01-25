President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to sign an executive order reversing a ban on open transgender military service, according to various reports.

During the presidential campaign, Biden promised he would reverse the ban implemented by former President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Blade, Biden wanted to wait until Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was confirmed by the Senate before taking the action. Austin was confirmed with a 93-2 vote on Friday, making him the nation's first Black person to serve as defense secretary.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Austin, for the first time publicly, said that he supports reversing the ban.

(Related: General Lloyd Austin says he supports open transgender military service.)

In 2016, the Obama administration lifted restrictions on transgender people serving openly in the armed forces.

In a series of tweets in July 2017, Trump declared that the military would no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” After several setbacks in lower courts, the administration modified its policy to allow transgender troops to serve provided they do so as the sex they were assigned at birth. Troops who came out while the old policy was in place were grandfathered in.