Singer and YouTube personality JoJo
Siwa has confirmed that she's part of the LGBT community.
Siwa, 17, shared a video of herself
lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's Born This Way. She also posted a
photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin.
Ever.”
In a 15-minute Instagram Live on
Saturday, Siwa talked about her coming out.
“For the last 48 hours, I have gotten
the most endless amount of love and support,” she told followers.
“And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes
me really happy.”
Siwa was asked how long she's been a
part of the LGBT community.
“I don't know, I think my whole
life,” she said. “Because my whole life, I've really, really been
… I just like people, but I have never fallen in love before. But I
always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If
that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened
to be a girl, great! I think I'm just really happy. I think in life
you know when you meet your person, I really do.”
Out celebrities, including Ellen
DeGeneres, Perez Hilton, and Lil Nas X, offered their support.
Siwa's YouTube channel includes more
than 12 million followers.