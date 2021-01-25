Singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa has confirmed that she's part of the LGBT community.

Siwa, 17, shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's Born This Way. She also posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

In a 15-minute Instagram Live on Saturday, Siwa talked about her coming out.

“For the last 48 hours, I have gotten the most endless amount of love and support,” she told followers. “And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really happy.”

Siwa was asked how long she's been a part of the LGBT community.

“I don't know, I think my whole life,” she said. “Because my whole life, I've really, really been … I just like people, but I have never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great! I think I'm just really happy. I think in life you know when you meet your person, I really do.”

Out celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Perez Hilton, and Lil Nas X, offered their support.

Siwa's YouTube channel includes more than 12 million followers.