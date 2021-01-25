Out actor Dan Levy will host Saturday
Night Live on February 6.
The NBC sketch comedy show will return
on January 30 with five consecutive new shows.
Levy will host with musical guest
Phoebe Bridgers. Levy is best known for creating and starring in
Schitt's Creek, which wrapped up last year with a same-sex
wedding. He also appeared in Hulu's lesbian romantic comedy Happiest
Season.
(Related: Happiest
Season,
romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, lands on
Hulu.)
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, The
Office), whose turn at the SNL helm was shut down in March
due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will host on January 30 with musical
guest Machine Gun Kelly.
On February 13, Regina King will host.
She will be joined by musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. King's
feature film directorial debut One Night in Miami is now
streaming on Amazon.
Hosts and musical guests for the
remaining two episodes have not been announced.