Out actor Dan Levy will host Saturday Night Live on February 6.

The NBC sketch comedy show will return on January 30 with five consecutive new shows.

Levy will host with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Levy is best known for creating and starring in Schitt's Creek, which wrapped up last year with a same-sex wedding. He also appeared in Hulu's lesbian romantic comedy Happiest Season.

John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, The Office), whose turn at the SNL helm was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will host on January 30 with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.

On February 13, Regina King will host. She will be joined by musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. King's feature film directorial debut One Night in Miami is now streaming on Amazon.

Hosts and musical guests for the remaining two episodes have not been announced.