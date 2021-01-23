In a recent interview, out actor Wentworth Miller reiterated that he's finished playing straight characters, saying that such roles feel “like a dead end.”

The 48-year-old actor last week reprised his role as Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Isaiah Holmes in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Holmes is the show's first openly gay district attorney.

In an Instagram post last year, Miller said that he's no longer interested in playing straight roles, including Michael Scofield on Prison Break, which Fox is reportedly planning to revive again.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Miller expanded on his remarks, saying that he's not interested in playing gay characters defined by “their struggle.”

“I have things in common with Isaiah [Holmes] but we're not the same person. Obviously,” Miller said. “I had things in common with Michael Scofield too. What feels more truthful maybe, more authentic about Isaiah is I don't have to spend time servicing straightness. Straight relationships. Acting is investigating. For me. Mapping new territory. Articulating things I don't get to articulate in my day-to-day. Mapping straightness, at this point... feels like a dead end.”

“Are there any specific stories you're interested in telling or playing now that you're done playing straight characters?”

“Sure. I'd like to tell – to watch – more stories where gay characters are informed by their struggles, but not defined. Not getting sacrificed so straight characters can enjoy some kind of epiphany. I don't think that's too much to ask. It's so important queer audiences – queer kids – see stories that don't center on suffering. See us empowered, in positions of authority. Moving through the world with purpose. Confidence. Dignity. It makes it easier to imagine those things are available to us in real life too,” he said.