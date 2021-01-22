Christian conservative Tony Perkins has criticized President Joe Biden's executive order on LGBT rights, calling it an attack on Christians.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order implementing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County. While the decision was handed down in June, the Trump administration largely ignored it.

In Bostock, the high court found that anti-LGBT discrimination is a form of sex discrimination. It specifically prohibits workplace discrimination and affects policies that prohibit discrimination based on sex.

While the Trump administration was negligent in implementing the court's opinion, Perkins claimed that Biden was acting unilaterally in promulgating the court's opinion.

“President Biden’s executive order effectively targets people of faith and faith-based organizations that provide social services that are even more vital in the midst of a pandemic,” said Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), which was labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for its opposition to LGBT rights. (SPLC said that FRC's “real specialty is defaming LGBTQ people.”)

“Ultimately, if this executive order is able to be fully carried out, it will affect everyday Americans who hold biblical and conservative values.”

“With a stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden has turned 50-year-old civil rights legislation on its head, hollowing out protections for people of faith.”

“President Biden is unilaterally enacting a sweeping policy change that has routinely failed to win the approval of Congress, the body the Constitution tasks with actually passing laws,” he said, ignoring that Biden was merely implementing a Supreme Court ruling that must be upheld by lower courts.

“The party that claims to be the party of science is advancing policies on day one that deny reality,” he added.

Perkins has strongly backed former President Donald Trump and in 2016 was largely responsible for adding anti-LGBT planks – including a call to overturn marriage equality – to the Republican platform. Republicans didn't update their platform in 2020.