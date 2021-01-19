Film critic and YouTube star Chris Stuckmann came out as pansexual last week.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Stuckmann, 32, also discussed his troubled upbringing as a Jehovah's Witness.

“I am pansexual,” Stuckmann told his viewers. “If you don't know what pansexuality is, essentially you are attracted to all genders. And that's me.”

“When I first told my wife about this, she was welcoming. She is demi-pan, and so she was actually very excited. And, if anything, this has made our relationship even better and more open.”

Stuckmann said that he was facing disfellowship from the church over his YouTube channel, which the church had pressured him – under the threat of disfellowship – to shut down as a teen.

“I couldn't just say the Jehovah's Witnesses were forcing me to shut down my YouTube channel, which is exactly what was happening,” he said.

Stuckmann eventually left the church. But disfellowship goes further, severing all ties the former member had to the church and its members, including friends and family.

“I referred to myself publicly as straight for a long time because I was afraid of being officially disfellowshipped and losing my family,” he said, adding that his family will likely cut ties with him if he's removed from the church. “So, now that I probably will be, fuck it.”

“One of my New Year's resolutions was to be as honest about myself as possible. And I have definitely kept that resolution,” he said.