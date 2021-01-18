The transition team of President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday announced that Ned Price, an openly gay man, would serve in the role of State Department spokesperson.

Price is the first openly gay person to serve in the role.

According to the Washington Blade, Price served in a senior communications role for the White House National Security Council during the Obama administration.

The team also announced many foreign policy appointments. Many of these people also served in the Obama administration.

After the Obama era ended, Price joined National Security Action, a national security organization critical of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Price created controversy in 2017 when he outlined in an op-ed published in The Washington Post his decision to leave the CIA rather than work in the Trump administration.