The transition team of President-elect
Joe Biden on Saturday announced that Ned Price, an openly gay man,
would serve in the role of State Department spokesperson.
Price is the first openly gay person to
serve in the role.
According to the Washington Blade,
Price served in a senior communications role for the White House
National Security Council during the Obama administration.
The team also announced many foreign
policy appointments. Many of these people also served in the Obama
administration.
After the Obama era ended, Price joined
National Security Action, a national security organization critical
of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.
Price created controversy in 2017 when
he outlined in an op-ed published in The Washington Post his
decision to leave the CIA rather than work in the Trump
administration.