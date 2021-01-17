In his February newsletter, Christian
conservative James Dobson repeated the lie that the presidential
election was stolen.
While calling on conservatives not to
give up after losing the White House and Senate, Dobson, who founded
Focus on the Family in 1977, ignored the insurrection at the Capitol
and President Donald Trump's role in the deadly attack which led to
the president being impeached by the House for a second time.
Dobson criticized the Supreme Court for
refusing to hear a case challenging the results of Pennsylvania's
election. “Sadly, the highest court in the land didn't review a
word of the overwhelming volume of evidence,” he wrote, adding that
the court had failed to do its duty. “'The issue remains unresolved
and will be a blight on the history of this nation,” he said.
(Related: James
Dobson explains how marriage equality will destroy the
“superstructure of society.”)
Dobson recognized narrow wins by
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia that hands
control of the Senate to Democrats.
“The Left has now achieved ultimate
power in the White House, in the House of Representatives, and in the
Senate,” Dobson
wrote. “Consequently, as I warned in December, there will be no
checks and balances within our system of government.”
“The most radical ideas promoted by
President Joe Biden and his majority party will be enacted. We can
infer from what they have told us that the years ahead will bring
more regulation, less freedom, more taxation, less religious liberty,
more socialism, less democracy, more funds for abortion, less support
for the sanctity of human life, less funding for the military, more
illegal immigration, more restrictions on speech, less patriotism,
more wasteful spending, less support for families, more regulations
on business, more appeasement of China, Iran, Russia, and North
Korea, less support for the electoral college, trillions more dollars
for climate nonsense, more LGBTQ propaganda, less moral compunction,
more governmental corruption, less oversight of elections, more
'cancel culture,' fewer police officers, more gun control, and less
government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
“We can also anticipate quick passage
of the horrendous 'Equality Act,'” he added, referring to a federal
bill that prohibits LGBT discrimination opposed by Trump and
supported by President-elect Joe Biden.
Dobson, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, has previously described the
Equality Act as an effort to “enslave Christians.”