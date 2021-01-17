In his February newsletter, Christian conservative James Dobson repeated the lie that the presidential election was stolen.

While calling on conservatives not to give up after losing the White House and Senate, Dobson, who founded Focus on the Family in 1977, ignored the insurrection at the Capitol and President Donald Trump's role in the deadly attack which led to the president being impeached by the House for a second time.

Dobson criticized the Supreme Court for refusing to hear a case challenging the results of Pennsylvania's election. “Sadly, the highest court in the land didn't review a word of the overwhelming volume of evidence,” he wrote, adding that the court had failed to do its duty. “'The issue remains unresolved and will be a blight on the history of this nation,” he said.

Dobson recognized narrow wins by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia that hands control of the Senate to Democrats.

“The Left has now achieved ultimate power in the White House, in the House of Representatives, and in the Senate,” Dobson wrote. “Consequently, as I warned in December, there will be no checks and balances within our system of government.”

“The most radical ideas promoted by President Joe Biden and his majority party will be enacted. We can infer from what they have told us that the years ahead will bring more regulation, less freedom, more taxation, less religious liberty, more socialism, less democracy, more funds for abortion, less support for the sanctity of human life, less funding for the military, more illegal immigration, more restrictions on speech, less patriotism, more wasteful spending, less support for families, more regulations on business, more appeasement of China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, less support for the electoral college, trillions more dollars for climate nonsense, more LGBTQ propaganda, less moral compunction, more governmental corruption, less oversight of elections, more 'cancel culture,' fewer police officers, more gun control, and less government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

“We can also anticipate quick passage of the horrendous 'Equality Act,'” he added, referring to a federal bill that prohibits LGBT discrimination opposed by Trump and supported by President-elect Joe Biden.

Dobson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, has previously described the Equality Act as an effort to “enslave Christians.”