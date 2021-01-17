An ultra-Orthodox rabbi has warned his
followers against taking the COVID-19 vaccine because it might turn
people gay.
Israel, which is leading the world in
vaccinations, has had nearly half-a-million infections and close to
4,000 deaths. The ultra-Orthodox community in Israel has recorded
high rates of infection stemming from low adherence to social
distancing guidelines.
While the three most senior rabbis in
the ultra-Orthodox world have encouraged the use of the vaccine,
Rabbi Daniel Asor has described it as part of a conspiracy to
“establish a new world order” and the work of a “global
malicious government” led by the Freemasons, the Illuminati,
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and others.
According to Israel
Hayom, Israel's most widely read newspaper, Asor, a popular
rabbi with a large social media following, claims that taking the
vaccine might “turn” people gay.
Asor also called pharmaceutical giants
Pfizer and Moderna, the U.S. companies behind the vaccines, “criminal
organizations,” along with the World Health Organization (WHO). He
said that the pharmaceutical companies had misled the ultra-Orthodox
leaders into supporting the vaccines with false data.
Havruta, which promotes LGBT rights in
the ultra-Orthodox community, was unable to comment because it was
“currently gearing up to welcome our impending new members,”
Israel Hayom said.