In a recent interview, British actress Tilda Swinton said that she has “always felt” queer.

The 60-year-old Swinton spoke with British Vogue about identifying as queer.

“I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility,” she said. “I always felt I was queer – I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it's my world.”

“Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg,” she added, referring to some of the directors she has worked with during her career.

Swinton shares two children with ex-partner John Byrne. She is currently partnered with German artist Sandro Kopp.

The Academy Award winner also told the outlet that she had very modest ambitions in her twenties.

“I've never had any ambition as an artist,” she said, adding that her only ambitions were “to live in a family, to have friends that made me laugh and laughed at my jokes and to live in the Highlands of Scotland, by the sea with lots of dogs and a kitchen garden.”

“Seriously. And I have been really blessed to be able to achieve them,” she said. “Everything else is a bonus. Everything else is just icing and candles and flowers alongside.”

Swinton stars opposite Idris Elba in the upcoming epic fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing.