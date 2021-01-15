In a recent interview, British actress
Tilda Swinton said that she has “always felt” queer.
The 60-year-old Swinton spoke with
British Vogue about identifying as queer.
“I'm very clear that queer is
actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility,” she said. “I
always felt I was queer – I was just looking for my queer circus,
and I found it. And having found it, it's my world.”
“Now I have a family with Wes
Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim
Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay,
with Joanna Hogg,” she added, referring to some of the directors
she has worked with during her career.
Swinton shares two children with
ex-partner John Byrne. She is currently partnered with German artist
Sandro Kopp.
The Academy Award winner also told the
outlet that she had very modest ambitions in her twenties.
“I've never had any ambition as an
artist,” she said, adding that her only ambitions were “to live
in a family, to have friends that made me laugh and laughed at my
jokes and to live in the Highlands of Scotland, by the sea with lots
of dogs and a kitchen garden.”
“Seriously. And I have been really
blessed to be able to achieve them,” she said. “Everything else
is a bonus. Everything else is just icing and candles and flowers
alongside.”
Swinton stars opposite Idris Elba in
the upcoming epic fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing.