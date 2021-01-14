The nation's largest LGBT rights group on Wednesday applauded the House of Representatives for impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) called on the Senate to convict Trump.

The House voted to impeach Trump on an article of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump is the only president to be impeached twice.

Ten Republicans joined Democrats in a 232 to 197 vote to remove Trump from office.

“President Trump bears responsibility for last Wednesday’s insurrection at the United States Capitol, which claimed the lives of five people,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “With bipartisan support, we applaud the House of Representatives for standing up for our democracy and holding Trump accountable with today’s vote to impeach and remove him from office.”

“This is a nation of laws, built on a promise in our Constitution that no one is above the law – especially those elected to serve the American public. The Senate’s constitutional role in adjudicating the President’s actions is vital in preserving this accountability.”

“The American people deserve leaders who uphold the rule of law, and that includes the President of the United States. The Human Rights Campaign calls on the United States Senate to give this bipartisan rebuke its full consideration and expeditiously vote to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office,” David added.

HRC was among the LGBT organizations calling on Congress to remove Trump.