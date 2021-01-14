The nation's largest LGBT rights group
on Wednesday applauded the House of Representatives for impeaching
President Donald Trump for a second time.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) called
on the Senate to convict Trump.
The House voted to impeach Trump on an
article of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the
January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump is the only president to
be impeached twice.
Ten Republicans joined Democrats in a
232 to 197 vote to remove Trump from office.
“President Trump bears responsibility
for last Wednesday’s insurrection at the United States Capitol,
which claimed the lives of five people,” said HRC President
Alphonso David. “With bipartisan support, we applaud the House of
Representatives for standing up for our democracy and holding Trump
accountable with today’s vote to impeach and remove him from
office.”
“This is a nation of laws, built on a
promise in our Constitution that no one is above the law –
especially those elected to serve the American public. The Senate’s
constitutional role in adjudicating the President’s actions is
vital in preserving this accountability.”
“The American people deserve leaders
who uphold the rule of law, and that includes the President of the
United States. The Human Rights Campaign calls on the United States
Senate to give this bipartisan rebuke its full consideration and
expeditiously vote to convict and remove President Donald Trump from
office,” David added.
HRC was among the LGBT
organizations calling on Congress to remove Trump.