The Trump administration on Thursday finalized a rule change that reverses an Obama-era policy that protected against LGBT discrimination in adoption and health services.

The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) went public with its final rule on Thursday, the day after a large pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an effort to keep Trump in office.

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights group, the finalized regulation permits “discrimination against LGBTQ people, religious minorities, and women in programs related to foster care, adoption, HIV and STI prevention, youth homelessness, refugee resettlement, elder care programs, and more.”

HRC described the rule change as Trump's “parting assault on the LGBTQ community.”

“At the 11th hour, the lame duck Trump-Pence administration has published its parting assault on the LGBTQ community via a federal regulation that would permit discrimination across the entire spectrum of HHS programs receiving federal funding,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “The Biden-Harris administration and Secretary Designate Xavier Becerra must urgently work to rescind this discriminatory regulation.”

Finalization of the rule, first proposed in November 2019, was expected. In fact, the Trump administration began following the new guidance when it was proposed, arguing that the Obama administration had not properly implemented its rule.

Vice President Mike Pence in 2019 said that he was “proud” of the rule change.

“We’ve reversed the rule implemented in the closing days of the last administration that jeopardized the ability of faith-based providers to serve those in need by penalizing them for their deeply held religious beliefs,” Pence told an audience at an HHS celebration of adoption month. “We will stand for the freedom of religion and we will stand with faith-based organizations to support adoption.”

Pence, an opponent of LGBT rights, added that he “couldn't be more proud” of the rule and praised Trump for taking “decisive action.”