Thirty-four LGBT organizations on Thursday called for the removal of President Donald Trump.

Trump on Wednesday greeted a large group of demonstrators to Washington as Congress prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden's November win. He encouraged the mob to march to the Capitol to “cheer on” lawmakers opposed to the certification and told them that they “will never take back our country with weakness.”

The groups signed on to a statement condemning the president's actions and calling for his removal.

“As LGBTQ organizations and movement leaders, we call for the immediate and unequivocal removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States via the invoking of the 25th Amendment or by impeachment if necessary. Our nation’s security and the personal security of every American is in grave danger, and we cannot afford to sustain even another day with this destructive and seditious man in the White House.” the statement reads.

Signatories include Ariadne Getty Foundation, Athlete Ally, Comité Amplio para la Búsqueda de Equidad (CABE, Puerto Rico), Campus Pride, Coalición Orgullo Arcoiris (Puerto Rico), COLAGE, Deaf Queer Resource Center, Equality Federation, Equality Indiana, Family Equality, Gender Justice, Gender Justice League, GLAAD, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality, GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, Lambda Legal, National Black Justice Coalition, National Center for Lesbian Rights, National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, NMAC, PFLAG National, Pride in Running, Pride Sports USA, PRISM, Puerto Rico Para Tod@s, RUSA LGBT, SAGE, Strategic Trans Alliance for Radical Reform (STARR), The National Center for Transgender Equality, Transgender Law Center, Transgender Legal Defense And Education Fund, and Waves Ahead.

Other LGBT groups, including the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), have issued their own statements calling for Trump's removal.

