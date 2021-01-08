LGBT groups have condemned Wednesday's siege of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

President Donald Trump for weeks has been calling on supporters to descend on the city on January 6, the day a joint session of Congress was scheduled to certify President-elect Joe Biden's November win. Trump appeared at a “Save America Rally” near the Capitol and repeated his claims that the election had been rigged. While Trump has failed to convince state and federal judges – including the Supreme Court – of voter fraud, dozens of Republicans in the House and Senate had announced that they were prepared to object to election results in several battleground states where Trump lost.

Trump told the crowd: “We are going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators, congressmen and women, and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you will never take back our country with weakness.”

Trump returned to the White House while the protesters began a march to the Capitol. They broke through police barricades and swarmed the building. Four people died in the ensuing chaos.

After several hours, police, with the help of other agencies, secured the area and lawmakers concluded the business of certifying the November election.

Almost immediately, Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, began calling for Trump's removal, either by enacting the 25th Amendment or impeachment. Some Republicans who had stood by Trump started distancing themselves from the president. And on Thursday, several government officials announced they were leaving the administration, with Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao being the first cabinet member to resign.

LGBT rights groups joined the chorus against Trump.

“For the good of our democracy, Donald Trump must be removed from office immediately,” the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, tweeted.

“By inciting violence and stoking fears of election integrity, Donald Trump has again shown us he is unfit to be president,” the group added.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) called Trump's actions “traitorous.”

“President Trump's actions yesterday to incite violence and encourage a coup were traitorous, and anti-American,” NCLR Executive Director Imani Rupert-Gordon said in a statement. “He is unfit to lead and his abuse of the office of President of the United States has put everyone in this country at risk. We urge Vice-President Pence, the Cabinet, and members of Congress to exercise their Constitutional responsibilities to take immediate action to remove President Trump from office and to hold him accountable for his criminal and treasonous conduct.”

Lambda Legal also cited the 25th Amendment in calling for Trump's removal.

“Today’s unprecedented events are a betrayal of that fundamental American commitment, and any pretense to ‘patriotism’ on the part of those who committed today’s acts of desecration of the temple of democracy that is our Capitol building are blasphemous,” said Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings. “Our democratic processes must be defended, and we call upon our leaders to utilize any and all processes available to them, including the 25th Amendment, to ensure an orderly transition of power in accordance with the will of the American people as expressed freely at the ballot box in November.”

LGBT law group GLAD said in a statement that it was “calling for the removal of the President through the procedures set forth in the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution or through impeachment.”

“After months of conspiracy theories, and relentless efforts to undermine legitimate election results, President Trump exhorted this mob to insurrection,” GLAD Executive Director Janson Wu said in a statement. “He resisted marshaling the forces to quell this assault and has expressed his appreciation for its perpetrators.”

“Because President Trump has demonstrated that he is unable to discharge his essential and fundamental duty, he must be relieved of his powers,” Wu added.

On Thursday, Trump shifted his messaging, acknowledging Biden's win and promising a “smooth” transition of power.

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump said.