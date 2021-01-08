German actor Jannik Schümann
announced he's gay by posting a photo with his boyfriend on
Instagram.
In the black and white photo released
on December 26, Schümann
hugs his boyfriend, Felix Kruck, as Kruck kisses him on the forehead.
Schümann captioned the
photo with a red heart emoji.
The 28-year-old actor is best known for
his roles in Close to the Horizon (Dem Horizont So Nah),
Center of My World (Die Mitte der Welt), and The
Aftermath, an English language film set in postwar Germany in
1945.
Schümann
said that he was overwhelmed by the positive response.
“I am overwhelmed by all the
messages, comments, and the love you give us,” Schümann
wrote on Instagram. “I have read every single message and cannot
put my feelings into words.”
“Thank you!” Schümann
added. “2021 will be a good year. I can feel it.”