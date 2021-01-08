German actor Jannik Schümann announced he's gay by posting a photo with his boyfriend on Instagram.

In the black and white photo released on December 26, Schümann hugs his boyfriend, Felix Kruck, as Kruck kisses him on the forehead. Schümann captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

The 28-year-old actor is best known for his roles in Close to the Horizon (Dem Horizont So Nah), Center of My World (Die Mitte der Welt), and The Aftermath, an English language film set in postwar Germany in 1945.

Schümann said that he was overwhelmed by the positive response.

“I am overwhelmed by all the messages, comments, and the love you give us,” Schümann wrote on Instagram. “I have read every single message and cannot put my feelings into words.”

“Thank you!” Schümann added. “2021 will be a good year. I can feel it.”