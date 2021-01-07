Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Tuesday defeated incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, in Georgia's run-off election.

Their wins hands control of the Senate to Democrats, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as Senate tiebreaker.

Warnock, who defeated Loeffler, is the first black person elected to the U.S. Senate from Georgia. Ossoff also makes history as the first Jewish person elected to the U.S. Senate from Georgia.

The wins are especially noteworthy for the LGBT community. Both Democrats support LGBT rights, while Loeffler and Perdue are opposed.

According to the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 116th Congressional Scorecard, which measures a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights, Perdue ranked zero in the last three congressional sessions.

Loeffler introduced the Protection of Women & Girls Sports Act, legislation that sought to prohibit transgender girls from participating in school sports.

Loeffler, the wealthiest member of Congress, had pledged to donate her $174,000 congressional salary to charities in Georgia. Part of that money went to an adoption agency that refuses to serve same-sex couples and is opposed to marriage equality.

Results from Tuesday's election means that Democrats will control both chambers of Congress and the White House, giving incoming President-elect Joe Biden a greater opportunity to enact his legislative agenda.

Biden has promised to make passage of the Equality Act a priority. The legislation, which was blocked last year in the Senate after passage in the House, seeks to prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination.