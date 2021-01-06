Actress Maddie Hasson told fans on social media that she's “bi and proud.”

Hasson, 26, is best known for playing Willa Monday on Fox's The Finder and Jo Masterson on ABC Family's Twisted. In the YouTube Premium science fiction drama Impulse, Hasson played Henrietta “Henry” Coles, a teenage girl capable of teleportation. The series was canceled earlier this year after two seasons.

When asked by one of her followers on social media to share a “photo with gay/bi vibes,” Hasson replied with a photo of herself, which she captioned, “Hi, I'm bi and proud!”

Hasson married Julian Brink, a composer, in 2015.

Hasson can next be seen in James Wan's upcoming horror film Malignant. Warner Bros. is set to release the movie later this year.