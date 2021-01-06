Actress Maddie Hasson told fans on
social media that she's “bi and proud.”
Hasson, 26, is best known for playing
Willa Monday on Fox's The Finder and Jo Masterson on ABC
Family's Twisted. In the YouTube Premium science fiction drama
Impulse, Hasson played Henrietta “Henry” Coles, a teenage
girl capable of teleportation. The series was canceled earlier this
year after two seasons.
When asked by one of her followers on
social media to share a “photo with gay/bi vibes,” Hasson replied
with a photo of herself, which she captioned, “Hi, I'm bi and
proud!”
Hasson married Julian Brink, a
composer, in 2015.
Hasson can next be seen in James Wan's
upcoming horror film Malignant.
Warner Bros. is set to release the movie later this year.