Virginia state Delegate Mark Levine, an openly gay Democrat from Alexandria, has launched his campaign for lieutenant governor.

According to the Washington Blade, Levine's successful bid would make him the state's first openly LGBT officeholder elected statewide.

Levine announced his campaign on Monday, December 21 on social media.

“Injustice has always gotten under my skin,” he said in a video. “All our lives we’ve been told ‘that’s just the way things are.’ But I’ve found, if you’re persistent and creative, get the details right, and work with others of good will, even the toughest problems can be solved. So when I hear something is ‘impossible,’ that’s my cue to get to work!”

Levine is a constitutional lawyer and an early advocate for same-sex marriage. He was first elected to the Virginia House in 2016. Four additional LGBT lawmakers serve in the General Assembly, including Adam Ebbin, Mark Sickles, Dawn Adams, and Danica Roem.

Levine is among more than a dozen candidates running for the post.