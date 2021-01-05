Virginia state Delegate Mark Levine, an
openly gay Democrat from Alexandria, has launched his campaign for
lieutenant governor.
According to the
Washington
Blade, Levine's successful bid would make him the state's
first openly LGBT officeholder elected statewide.
Levine announced his campaign on
Monday, December 21 on social media.
“Injustice has always gotten under my
skin,” he said in a video. “All our lives we’ve been told
‘that’s just the way things are.’ But I’ve found, if you’re
persistent and creative, get the details right, and work with others
of good will, even the toughest problems can be solved. So when I
hear something is ‘impossible,’ that’s my cue to get to work!”
Levine is a constitutional lawyer and
an early advocate for same-sex marriage. He was first elected to the
Virginia House in 2016. Four additional LGBT lawmakers serve in the
General Assembly, including Adam Ebbin, Mark Sickles, Dawn Adams, and
Danica Roem.
Levine is among more than a dozen
candidates running for the post.