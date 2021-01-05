In a recent podcast, professional
wrestler Darren Young talked about the support he received after
coming out gay in 2013.
Young, real name Fred Rosser, is the
World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) first openly gay wrestler. He's
currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).
Speaking with Wrestling Inc.
Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily
podcast, Young praised the support he received from WWE wrestlers
Randy Orton and CM Punk.
“Once I came out publicly to the
world in 2013, I never said two words to a lot of the main guys,”
he
said. “Once I came out, he was one of the guys that passed me
in the hallway the day after I came out, and he gave me a hug. He
said, ‘Hey man, if you have any issue, you let me know, and I’ll
take care of anyone in the locker room.’ Him and CM Punk were top
guys that said those exact words and Randy, from then on, was my
heart.”
“Randy is a cool dude,” he added.
When he came out, Young told Today
host Matt Lauer that he was “happy” and “in love.”
“I have the best of both worlds. I'm
in love, and I wrestle for one of the greatest organizations in the
world, the WWE, and I'm a lucky man,” he said.
Young also said that he landed “some
little roles” in LA and appeared in a musical in 2020.
“It's been a great year for me,” he
said.