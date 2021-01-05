In a recent podcast, professional wrestler Darren Young talked about the support he received after coming out gay in 2013.

Young, real name Fred Rosser, is the World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) first openly gay wrestler. He's currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Young praised the support he received from WWE wrestlers Randy Orton and CM Punk.

“Once I came out publicly to the world in 2013, I never said two words to a lot of the main guys,” he said. “Once I came out, he was one of the guys that passed me in the hallway the day after I came out, and he gave me a hug. He said, ‘Hey man, if you have any issue, you let me know, and I’ll take care of anyone in the locker room.’ Him and CM Punk were top guys that said those exact words and Randy, from then on, was my heart.”

“Randy is a cool dude,” he added.

When he came out, Young told Today host Matt Lauer that he was “happy” and “in love.”

“I have the best of both worlds. I'm in love, and I wrestle for one of the greatest organizations in the world, the WWE, and I'm a lucky man,” he said.

Young also said that he landed “some little roles” in LA and appeared in a musical in 2020.

“It's been a great year for me,” he said.