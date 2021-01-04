On her latest podcast, actress Busy Philipps discussed her eldest child's coming out.

Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein are raising two children: Birdie, 12, and Cricket, 7.

On her latest weekly podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, Philipps and co-hosts Shantira Jackson and Caissie St. Onge talked about people who identify as non-binary.

In the course of the discussion, Philipps said that Birdie came out gay at age 10 and uses the pronouns they/them.

“Birdie, my out kid, prefers they, them,” Philipps said. “I fuck up sometimes [with pronouns]. But I'm trying my best at that too.”

Philipps said that she was disappointed that some people had tried to console her by saying that Birdie might be going through a phase.

“And I was always just blown away by that reaction. Like, are you fucking kidding me? How do you not trust a kid to know who they are?” Philipps asked.

Philipps, Jackson, and St. Onge, who worked together on Busy Tonight, started the Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best podcast after their television show was canceled.

Philipps is best known for her roles on the television series Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek and such films as Made of Honor and I Feel Pretty.