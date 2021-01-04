On her latest podcast, actress Busy
Philipps discussed her eldest child's coming out.
Philipps and her husband Marc
Silverstein are raising two children: Birdie, 12, and Cricket, 7.
On her latest weekly podcast, Busy
Philipps is Doing Her Best, Philipps and co-hosts Shantira
Jackson and Caissie St. Onge talked about people who identify as
non-binary.
In the course of the discussion,
Philipps said that Birdie came out gay at age 10 and uses the
pronouns they/them.
“Birdie, my out kid, prefers they,
them,” Philipps
said. “I fuck up sometimes [with pronouns]. But I'm trying my
best at that too.”
Philipps said that she was disappointed
that some people had tried to console her by saying that Birdie might
be going through a phase.
“And I was always just blown away by
that reaction. Like, are you fucking kidding me? How do you not trust
a kid to know who they are?” Philipps asked.
Philipps, Jackson, and St. Onge, who
worked together on Busy Tonight, started the Busy Philipps
is Doing Her Best podcast after their television show was
canceled.
Philipps is best known for her roles on
the television series Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek
and such films as Made of Honor and I Feel Pretty.