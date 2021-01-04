The 13th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which premiered Friday on VH1, will include appearances from several celebrities.

According to Deadline, Nicole Byer, the Emmy-nominated host of Nailed It, will guest judge, along with Cynthia Erivo, Loni Love, TS Madison, and Jamal Sims. Returning judges include RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

Actresses Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson will appear to take part in virtual masterclasses.

Former Drag Race contestants Heidi N Closet (season 12), Nina West (season 11), and Valentina (season 9) – all of whom were crowned Miss Congeniality – will make guest appearances.

Contestants in the new season include Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, Lala Bi, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner, and Utica Queen.

Season 13 was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Competing safety and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” RuPaul said.