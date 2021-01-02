Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's grooming expert, revealed this week that they married in 2020.

Van Ness, who came out non-binary in 2019, made the announcement on Instagram.

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” Van Ness said in reflecting on the past year.

While Van Ness did not mention whom they married, Internet sleuths tracked down the husband as Mark Peacock, who wrote on his own Instagram account that he “got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn.”

“Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," Van Ness wrote. "I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long. … we got a lovely Pablo dog @austinpetsalive & @karamo @tanfrance @antoni @bobby & I FacedTimed to celebrate our Host Emmy nomination amongst other catch-ups.”

Van Ness' Queer Eye co-stars cheered the news.

“Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! Love you Mark and Johnny!” Bobby Berk commented.

Karamo Brown and Tan France commented that they can finally celebrate the marriage publicly, while Antoni Porowski joked, “wait, you got a dog?!?!?!”