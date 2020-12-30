Adam Lambert and Tituss Burgess are among the celebrities taking part in the upcoming streaming event Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

The event will begin streaming on Friday, January 1 at 7 PM EST for 72 hours. The one-performance-only production will benefit The Actors Fund. Tickets on sale from $5 at TodayTix.com.

The musical will feature content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical community.

In the 2007 Oscar-winning animated film Ratatouille, a rat named Remy dreams of becoming a chef.

Burgess, who is best known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will play Remy, while Lambert will portray his brother Emile.

Rounding out the cast are Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Linguini, Ashley Park (Emily In Paris) as Colette, Andre De Shields (Hadestown) as Ego, Kevin Chamberlin (The Prom) as Gusteau, Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots) as Django, Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line) as Mabel, Mary Testa (Oklahoma) as Skinner, and newcomer Owen Tabaka as Young Ego.