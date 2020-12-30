Adam Lambert and Tituss Burgess are
among the celebrities taking part in the upcoming streaming event
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.
The event will begin streaming on
Friday, January 1 at 7 PM EST for 72 hours. The one-performance-only
production will benefit The Actors Fund. Tickets on sale from $5 at
TodayTix.com.
The musical will feature content
created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical community.
In the 2007 Oscar-winning animated film
Ratatouille, a rat named Remy dreams of becoming a chef.
Burgess, who is best known for playing
Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,
will play Remy, while Lambert will portray his brother Emile.
Rounding out the cast are Andrew Barth
Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Linguini, Ashley Park (Emily
In Paris) as Colette, Andre De Shields (Hadestown) as Ego,
Kevin Chamberlin (The Prom) as Gusteau, Wayne Brady (Kinky
Boots) as Django, Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line) as
Mabel, Mary Testa (Oklahoma) as Skinner, and newcomer Owen
Tabaka as Young Ego.