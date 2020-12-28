Laverne Cox will launch her first podcast series in February.

Cox, who is best known for playing transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, will host The Laverne Cox Show, a weekly series that will feature “intimate” conversations with guests, Deadline reported.

The show is being produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia.

Cox will return to Netflix in the upcoming drama Inventing Anna, which is based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People.” Rhimes created and produced the series.

In a statement, Cox said that she was thrilled to be working with Rhimes on another project.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing and expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio,” Cox said. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting conversations I have had with my guests.”

Sandie Bailey, chief design and digital media officer at Shondaland, described the upcoming podcast as “very personal.”

“We all know her onscreen talents and her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity to produce something very personal,” Bailey said. “She’s clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing just that.”