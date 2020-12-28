Laverne Cox will launch her first
podcast series in February.
Cox, who is best known for playing
transgender inmate Sophia Burset on Netflix's Orange is the New
Black, will host The Laverne Cox Show, a weekly series
that will feature “intimate” conversations with guests, Deadline
reported.
The show is being produced by Shonda
Rhimes' Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia.
Cox will return to Netflix in the
upcoming drama Inventing Anna, which is based on the New
York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party
People.” Rhimes created and produced the series.
In a statement, Cox said that she was
thrilled to be working with Rhimes on another project.
“I’m thrilled to be continuing and
expanding my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast
with Shonda’s amazing team along with iHeartRadio,” Cox said. “I
can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredibly interesting
conversations I have had with my guests.”
Sandie Bailey, chief design and digital
media officer at Shondaland, described the upcoming podcast as “very
personal.”
“We all know her onscreen talents and
her role as a producer, but this show affords Laverne the opportunity
to produce something very personal,” Bailey said. “She’s
clearly interested in engaging her listeners and herself in ways she
hasn’t before. And we’re committed to supporting her in doing
just that.”