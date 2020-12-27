John Mara Jr., son of New York Giants owner John Mara, and George Sholley are engaged.

Sholley, a senior creative producer with Apple, proposed at the Nobska Lighthouse on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, LGBT sports blog Outsports reported.

Mara announced the engagement on social media.

“Have I known you twenty seconds or twenty years,” Mara captioned a photo of the pair, a reference to Taylor Swift's song “Lover.”

The elder Mara told Outsports that he and his wife were “very happy about the engagement.” John Mara Jr. is their only son.

Mara has been president and CEO of the Giants since 2005. The Giants are supportive of LGBT rights and the LGBT community. In 2016, Mara spoke out against an anti-LGBT law in North Carolina.

John Mara Jr. is the owner of Mara Entertainment, a talent management agency.

A wedding date has not been announced.

According to Outsports, the Mara-Sholley wedding will likely be the first same-sex wedding involving the family of an NFL owner.