John Mara Jr., son of New York Giants
owner John Mara, and George Sholley are engaged.
Sholley, a senior creative producer
with Apple, proposed at the Nobska Lighthouse on Cape Cod,
Massachusetts, LGBT sports blog Outsports
reported.
Mara announced the engagement on social
media.
“Have I known you twenty seconds or
twenty years,” Mara captioned a photo of the pair, a reference to
Taylor Swift's song “Lover.”
The elder Mara told Outsports
that he and his wife were “very happy about the engagement.” John
Mara Jr. is their only son.
Mara has been president and CEO of the
Giants since 2005. The Giants are supportive of LGBT rights and the
LGBT community. In 2016, Mara spoke out against an anti-LGBT law in
North Carolina.
John Mara Jr. is the owner of Mara
Entertainment, a talent management agency.
A wedding date has not been announced.
According to Outsports, the
Mara-Sholley wedding will likely be the first same-sex wedding
involving the family of an NFL owner.