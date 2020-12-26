A recently engaged lesbian couple has shared their experience of being discriminated against by a North Carolina wedding venue.

Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May shared on Facebook an email exchange with the venue, The Warehouse on Ivy in Winston-Salem.

“If you're wondering how wedding planning is going … thanks so much to The Warehouse on Ivy for letting us know we're not welcome,” May captioned a photo of the exchange.

In the exchange, Mayfield mentions the “other bride” and the venue responds that it does “not host same-sex marriage ceremonies.”

Speaking with NBC News, Mayfield said that the venue's response left her “speechless.”

“I had hoped that this wouldn't happen in North Carolina, but I thought there was a chance it may,” Mayfield, 25, said. “I didn't expect it from a venue in Winston.”

The couple, who met on the dating app Bumble, got engaged last month after more than two years of dating.

In an email exchange with NBC News, The Warehouse on Ivy said that they “love and respect everyone in our community” and “strongly believe in our Christian values.”

In 2016, North Carolina lawmakers approved House Bill 2, which prohibited local municipalities from enacting anti-discrimination ordinances. Passage during a one-day special session led to boycotts against the state. A compromise bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, enacted a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

A federal bill that would extend LGBT protections cleared the House earlier this year but stalled in the Republican-led Senate. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to make the bill a priority in his administration.

Without federal, state, or local public accommodations protections, businesses in North Carolina are free to discriminate against people who identify as LGBT.

May, 29, said that the couple has received “kind and encouraging words” in response to their Facebook post.