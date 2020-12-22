On the tenth anniversary of the signing of legislation that repealed “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” President-elect Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say repeal strengthened national security.

“Don't Ask, Don't Tell” prohibited lesbian, gay, and bisexual troops from serving openly.

On December 22, 2010, President Barack Obama signed legislation that repealed the policy. The legislation took effect on September 20, 2011.

“Ten years ago today, I joined President Obama as he signed the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell into law,” Biden said in a tweet. “Thanks to sound implementation by civilian and uniformed leaders across the @DeptofDefense, today our military is stronger, more capable, and more inclusive for all who serve.”

Pelosi said in a statement that the policy had “inflected shame and distress on tens of thousands of brave, patriotic LGBTQ servicemembers.”

“With the repeal of the hateful 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy, we strengthened our national security and reaffirmed the bedrock principle that those willing and able to serve be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are or whom they love.”

Pelosi also criticized the Trump administration for its policy prohibiting transgender troops to serve openly.

“[T]he Trump Administration shamefully abandoned our founding promise of equality with its hateful transgender military ban,” she said. “It is our great unfinished work to reverse this disgraceful ban and defend the freedoms of all who serve our nation – just as they defend ours.”