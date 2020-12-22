On the tenth anniversary of the signing
of legislation that repealed “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,”
President-elect Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say repeal
strengthened national security.
“Don't Ask, Don't Tell” prohibited
lesbian, gay, and bisexual troops from serving openly.
On December 22, 2010, President Barack
Obama signed legislation that repealed the policy. The legislation
took effect on September 20, 2011.
“Ten years ago today, I joined
President Obama as he signed the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell into
law,” Biden said in a tweet. “Thanks to sound implementation by
civilian and uniformed leaders across the @DeptofDefense, today our
military is stronger, more capable, and more inclusive for all who
serve.”
Pelosi said in a statement that the
policy had “inflected shame and distress on tens of thousands of
brave, patriotic LGBTQ servicemembers.”
“With the repeal of the hateful
'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy, we strengthened our national security
and reaffirmed the bedrock principle that those willing and able to
serve be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are
or whom they love.”
Pelosi also criticized the Trump
administration for its policy prohibiting transgender troops to serve
openly.
“[T]he Trump Administration
shamefully abandoned our founding promise of equality with its
hateful transgender military ban,” she said. “It is our great
unfinished work to reverse this disgraceful ban and defend the
freedoms of all who serve our nation – just as they defend ours.”