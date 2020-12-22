During a recent appearance, actor-comedian Eddie Izzard said that she has adopted the pronouns “she” and “her,” saying she wants “to be based in girl mode from now on.”

Izzard, 58, made the announcement during an appearance on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year, The Guardian reported.

She described herself as gender-fluid, something she has previously discussed. Izzard has previously described herself as “a lesbian trapped in a man's body.”

“I am essentially transgender,” Izzard told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “I have boy mode and girl mode. I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics.”

The UK-based LGBT charity Stonewall praised Izzard for her bravery.

“We’re delighted that Eddie has been able to bravely share her truth with the world,” the group told PA Media. “Being open about using different pronouns is often incredibly difficult, especially in the public eye – her courageous decision will mean a lot to trans and gender-fluid communities around the world.”