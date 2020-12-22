During a recent appearance,
actor-comedian Eddie Izzard said that she has adopted the pronouns
“she” and “her,” saying she wants “to be based in girl mode
from now on.”
Izzard, 58, made the announcement
during an appearance on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the
Year, The
Guardian reported.
She described herself as gender-fluid,
something she has previously discussed. Izzard has previously
described herself as “a lesbian trapped in a man's body.”
“I am essentially transgender,”
Izzard told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “I have boy mode
and girl mode. I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics.”
The UK-based LGBT charity Stonewall
praised Izzard for her bravery.
“We’re delighted that Eddie has
been able to bravely share her truth with the world,” the group
told PA Media. “Being open about using different pronouns is often
incredibly difficult, especially in the public eye – her courageous
decision will mean a lot to trans and gender-fluid communities around
the world.”