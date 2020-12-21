Russell T. Davies' much-anticipated upcoming AIDS drama It's a Sin this week released its first trailer.

Formerly known as Boys, the five-part drama stars out Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander.

Set in the 1980s, It's a Sin charts the lives of three friends over a decade as they confront the AIDS epidemic from its start.

The series will air on Channel 4 in the UK and HBO Max in the United States. Originally set to debut in 2020, It's a Sin is expected to premiere in early 2021.

Rounding out the show's cast are Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and Lydia West.

In the series, Alexander plays Ritchie, a gay teenager who moves to London during the early days of the AIDS crisis. It's a Sin follows Ritchie and his friends as the crisis begins to unfold.

“Do you seriously think there's an illness that only affects gay men?” Richie asks best friend Jill (played by Linda West). “I don't believe it.”

Davies' best-known works include the original version of Queer as Folk, the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, and the trilogy Cucumber, Tofu, and Banana. His latest projects include A Very English Scandal and Years and Years.