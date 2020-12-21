Russell T. Davies' much-anticipated
upcoming AIDS drama It's a Sin this week released its first
trailer.
Formerly known as Boys, the
five-part drama stars out Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander.
Set in the 1980s, It's a Sin
charts the lives of three friends over a decade as they confront the
AIDS epidemic from its start.
The series will air on Channel 4 in the
UK and HBO Max in the United States. Originally set to debut in 2020,
It's a Sin is expected to premiere in early 2021.
Rounding out the show's
cast are Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy
Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and
Lydia West.
In the series, Alexander plays Ritchie,
a gay teenager who moves to London during the early days of the AIDS
crisis. It's a Sin follows Ritchie and his friends as the
crisis begins to unfold.
“Do you seriously think there's an
illness that only affects gay men?” Richie asks best friend Jill
(played by Linda West). “I don't believe it.”
Davies' best-known works include the
original version of Queer as Folk, the 2005 revival of Doctor
Who, and the trilogy Cucumber, Tofu, and Banana.
His latest projects include A Very English Scandal and Years
and Years.