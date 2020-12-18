A federal judge on Wednesday struck down as unconstitutional an Ohio policy that prohibits transgender people from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates.

Judge Michael Watson said that the policy, introduced in 2016, is unconstitutional.

Plaintiffs in the case, Ray v. McClous, are three transgender individuals who were unable to update their gender marker under the policy. They are represented by Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the ACLU of Ohio, and Thompson Hine.

In his ruling, Watson said that Ohio's policy violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

“At bottom, the court finds that defendants' proffered justifications are nothing more than thinly veiled post-hoc rationales to deflect from the discriminatory impact of the policy,” Watson wrote.

The ruling leaves Tennessee as the only state with such a policy, though Ohio officials have not said whether they will appeal Wednesday's decision.

Lambda Legal applauded Watson's decision, saying that it brings the United States one step closer to eradicating such discriminatory policies.

“[Birth certificates] are foundational to our ability to access a variety of benefits such as employment and housing, and to navigate the world freely and safely, as who we truly are,” Lambda Legal attorney Kara Ingelhart said in a statement. “Courts across the country have overwhelmingly determined these archaic and harmful laws are unconstitutional and today we are closer than ever to eradicating them once and for all.”