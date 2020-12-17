In accepting a cabinet nomination, Pete
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, thanked his
husband Chasten Buttigieg.
President-elect Joe Biden nominated
Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran, as his secretary of
transportation, making Buttigieg the nation's first openly gay
presidential cabinet nominee.
Biden made the announcement on
Wednesday from Wilmington, Delaware, calling Buttigieg “one of the
smartest people you will ever meet” and “one of the most humble.”
“Pete's got the perspective of a
mayor that solves problems and brings people together,” he added.
In accepting the nomination, Buttigieg
thanked his husband.
“Travel in my mind is synonymous with
adventure, growth, and, even love, so much so that I proposed to my
husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal,” he said. “Don't let
anyone tell you O'Hare isn't romantic. And let me take this chance to
thank Chasten for all that he does, and for his sacrifices, to
support me in pursuing public service.”
Buttigieg campaigned against Biden for
the Democratic presidential nomination. Chasten Buttigieg, a teacher,
appeared at many campaign events with his husband. After he suspended
his campaign, Buttigieg backed Biden.
“I am also mindful that the eyes of
history are on this appointment – knowing this is the first time an
American president has ever sent an openly LGBTQ cabinet nominee to
the Senate for confirmation,” Buttigieg added before thanking Biden
for his “trailblazing leadership,” encouragement, and friendship.