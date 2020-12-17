In accepting a cabinet nomination, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, thanked his husband Chasten Buttigieg.

President-elect Joe Biden nominated Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran, as his secretary of transportation, making Buttigieg the nation's first openly gay presidential cabinet nominee.

Biden made the announcement on Wednesday from Wilmington, Delaware, calling Buttigieg “one of the smartest people you will ever meet” and “one of the most humble.”

“Pete's got the perspective of a mayor that solves problems and brings people together,” he added.

In accepting the nomination, Buttigieg thanked his husband.

“Travel in my mind is synonymous with adventure, growth, and, even love, so much so that I proposed to my husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal,” he said. “Don't let anyone tell you O'Hare isn't romantic. And let me take this chance to thank Chasten for all that he does, and for his sacrifices, to support me in pursuing public service.”

Buttigieg campaigned against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. Chasten Buttigieg, a teacher, appeared at many campaign events with his husband. After he suspended his campaign, Buttigieg backed Biden.

“I am also mindful that the eyes of history are on this appointment – knowing this is the first time an American president has ever sent an openly LGBTQ cabinet nominee to the Senate for confirmation,” Buttigieg added before thanking Biden for his “trailblazing leadership,” encouragement, and friendship.