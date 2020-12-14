Out actress Rosie O'Donnell will guest
star in the second season of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q.
The show will also welcome Donald
Faison and Griffin Dunne, Deadline reported.
Generation Q is Showtime's
sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living
in Los Angeles. The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on
Showtime.
O'Donnell will play a “brash yet
kindhearted public defender thrust into Bette's life,” the
outlet reported.
The new series includes characters from
the original series and new characters. Reprising their original
roles are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.
The show's 8-episode first season
premiered in late 2019. Deadline reported that the second
season is currently filming in Los Angeles and is expected to arrive
next year.