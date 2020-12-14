Out actress Rosie O'Donnell will guest star in the second season of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q.

The show will also welcome Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne, Deadline reported.

Generation Q is Showtime's sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles. The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on Showtime.

O'Donnell will play a “brash yet kindhearted public defender thrust into Bette's life,” the outlet reported.

The new series includes characters from the original series and new characters. Reprising their original roles are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey.

The show's 8-episode first season premiered in late 2019. Deadline reported that the second season is currently filming in Los Angeles and is expected to arrive next year.