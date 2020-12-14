Big Brother alum Zach Rance announced last week that he's bisexual.

Rance, 30, appeared on the 16th season of CBS' reality show Big Brother. YouTube personality Frankie Grande, singer Ariana Grande's openly gay brother, also competed on the show. As the cameras followed the competitors 24-7, the men appeared to grow close.

During a virtual interview with the Mental Health Collection, Rance told musician Love, Alexa that after the men exited the house they had a “relationship that was more than just friends.”

“I've been straight my entire life,” Rance said. “I've only liked women, but on Big Brother, Frankie and I got super, super close. I fell in love with who he was as a person. Super funny, super smart, good-looking guy, and as time went on, we got so close I wasn't sure if I had feelings for him or not. I've always been straight, so it was never a thing to like guys.”

“He was the first guy that I ever hooked up with,” he said. “And after that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women parts.”

Rance said that he “hooked up” with a second guy.

“But I just want to come out and say that I enjoyed hooking up with Frankie and the other guy I hooked up with – clearly I enjoyed it, because things went down,” he said. “I just wanted to come out and be transparent and come out and say I am bisexual, even though I do lean more toward heterosexuality. But I just wanted to clear the air on that … because it’s funny, a lot of people reached out to me about the Frankie thing and I never came out and said I’m bisexual. But I am.”