With less than a month left in her
term, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat, on Thursday
introduced an anti-transgender bill.
The bill, titled the Protect Women's
Sports Act (HB 8932), is co-sponsored by Oklahoma Representative
Markwayne Mullin, a Republican.
If enacted, HB 8932 would prohibit
transgender girls and women from competing in athletics across the
United States by limiting Title IX's protections based on sex to a
person's biological gender at birth.
“Title IX was a historic provision
championed by Hawai‘i’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to
provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and
college sports,” Gabbard
said in a statement. “It led to a generational shift that
impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for
girls and women that never existed before. However, Title IX is being
weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating
uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female
athletes.”
“Our legislation protects Title IX’s
original intent which was based on the general biological distinction
between men and women athletes based on sex,” she said. “It is
critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and
girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level
playing field.”
The legislation has little chance of
emerging from the House, which is controlled by Democrats.
A similar bill approved by lawmakers in
Idaho was struck down as unconstitutional in August. Other states
have also introduced bills that would prohibit transgender
participation in athletics.
(Related: Judge
rules against Idaho law barring transgender girls from athletic
competition.)
Gabbard was among the candidates vying
for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination won by
President-elect Joe Biden. She did not run for re-election and will
step down in January.
Last year – as she entered the
crowded Democratic nominating contest – Gabbard released a video in
which she apologized for previous homophobic comments that she had
made years earlier.
(Related: Tulsi
Gabbard says her views on LGBT rights have “changed
significantly.”)