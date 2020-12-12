With less than a month left in her term, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat, on Thursday introduced an anti-transgender bill.

The bill, titled the Protect Women's Sports Act (HB 8932), is co-sponsored by Oklahoma Representative Markwayne Mullin, a Republican.

If enacted, HB 8932 would prohibit transgender girls and women from competing in athletics across the United States by limiting Title IX's protections based on sex to a person's biological gender at birth.

“Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawai‘i’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports,” Gabbard said in a statement. “It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before. However, Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes.”

“Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex,” she said. “It is critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field.”

The legislation has little chance of emerging from the House, which is controlled by Democrats.

A similar bill approved by lawmakers in Idaho was struck down as unconstitutional in August. Other states have also introduced bills that would prohibit transgender participation in athletics.

(Related: Judge rules against Idaho law barring transgender girls from athletic competition.)

Gabbard was among the candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination won by President-elect Joe Biden. She did not run for re-election and will step down in January.

Last year – as she entered the crowded Democratic nominating contest – Gabbard released a video in which she apologized for previous homophobic comments that she had made years earlier.

(Related: Tulsi Gabbard says her views on LGBT rights have “changed significantly.”)