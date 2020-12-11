President-elect Joe Biden is considering a high-level ambassadorship for Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

According to Axios, Buttigieg was a top contender for the role of ambassador to the United Nations, which he was passed over for, but is a leading contender for the China post.

Buttigieg competed against Biden for the Democratic Party presidential nomination and briefly was leading in the contest. A stint as ambassador in Beijing would help Buttigieg in a possible future presidential run.

Axios reported that Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran, was also being considered for some domestic leadership positions.

After he ended his presidential campaign, Buttigieg joined the Biden campaign, becoming one of the president-elect's top surrogates.

Buttigieg won a second term as mayor after announcing he's gay. In 2018, he married Chasten Buttigieg, who frequently joined him on the campaign trail.