Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres
on Thursday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
DeGeneres, 62, said in a tweet that she
is “feeling fine right now.”
“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all
know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” she messaged to her
fans. “Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been
in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all
proper CDC guidelines.”
“I'll see you all again after the
holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” she added.
The news comes six weeks after
DeGeneres' live audience returned. Audience members were seated six
feet apart and wore masks.
“Ellen has been trying to be as
careful as possible when filming,” a source told Entertainment
Tonight. “Other than being with Portia, she was spending time
in Montecito with a few friends … while wearing masks and
distanced.”
DeGeneres' show went into repeats on
Thursday until January.
There was no mention of whether
DeGeneres' wife, actress Portia de Rossi, also contracted COVID-19.