Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

DeGeneres, 62, said in a tweet that she is “feeling fine right now.”

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” she messaged to her fans. “Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

“I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” she added.

The news comes six weeks after DeGeneres' live audience returned. Audience members were seated six feet apart and wore masks.

“Ellen has been trying to be as careful as possible when filming,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Other than being with Portia, she was spending time in Montecito with a few friends … while wearing masks and distanced.”

DeGeneres' show went into repeats on Thursday until January.

There was no mention of whether DeGeneres' wife, actress Portia de Rossi, also contracted COVID-19.