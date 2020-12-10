French Minister for European Affairs
Clement Beaune has come out as gay.
Beaune made the announcement in an
interview with French LGBT glossy Tetu.
“I am gay, and I have no problem
saying it,” he said, according to POLITICO.
Beaune added that he would visit a
Polish “LGBT-free zone” in the new year to “fight for
tolerance.”
The Polish government is supporting
hundreds of municipalities that have declared themselves “LGBT-free
zones.”
“I wouldn't want people to say I am
fighting against 'LGBT-free zones' because I am gay,” Beaune said.
“It would be insulting to say I am leading that fight for myself.”
“However, as European affairs
minister, I have an additional responsibility. I must fight for
tolerance,” he added.
Beaune has previously called such zones
set up by local councils “an absolute scandal.”
Beaune, 39, was appointed minister in
July.