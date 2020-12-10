French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune has come out as gay.

Beaune made the announcement in an interview with French LGBT glossy Tetu.

“I am gay, and I have no problem saying it,” he said, according to POLITICO.

Beaune added that he would visit a Polish “LGBT-free zone” in the new year to “fight for tolerance.”

The Polish government is supporting hundreds of municipalities that have declared themselves “LGBT-free zones.”

“I wouldn't want people to say I am fighting against 'LGBT-free zones' because I am gay,” Beaune said. “It would be insulting to say I am leading that fight for myself.”

“However, as European affairs minister, I have an additional responsibility. I must fight for tolerance,” he added.

Beaune has previously called such zones set up by local councils “an absolute scandal.”

Beaune, 39, was appointed minister in July.