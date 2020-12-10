Adam Lambert, Cher, and Taylor Swift
are among the celebrities slated to perform or appear at Cyndi
Lauper's 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit
concert.
The event will benefit Lauper's True
Colors United charity, which works to end homelessness among LGBT
youth.
The concert, which will take place
virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will stream on
Friday, December 11 at 8 PM on Lauper's TikTok account. It will be
available on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook pages starting on Sunday,
December 13 at 8 PM.
Other stars scheduled to perform or
appear at the event include Billie Eilish, LL Cool J, Billy Porter,
Kim Petras, King Princess, Shea Diamond, Dolly Parton and Bette
Midler.
“It’s been a crazy year, but I am
grateful for so many things – my immensely talented and generous
friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology
that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to
more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors
United do the work that we do," Lauper said in a statement.
"The Home for the Holidays concert
is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three
million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we
began," she continued. "Most importantly though, we are
truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to
all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are
family. And I thank you.”
Fans will be able to donate through
buttons on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, or by texting TrueColors to
24365. Donations are also accepted at the
group's website.