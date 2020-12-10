Adam Lambert, Cher, and Taylor Swift are among the celebrities slated to perform or appear at Cyndi Lauper's 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert.

The event will benefit Lauper's True Colors United charity, which works to end homelessness among LGBT youth.

The concert, which will take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will stream on Friday, December 11 at 8 PM on Lauper's TikTok account. It will be available on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook pages starting on Sunday, December 13 at 8 PM.

Other stars scheduled to perform or appear at the event include Billie Eilish, LL Cool J, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, King Princess, Shea Diamond, Dolly Parton and Bette Midler.

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things – my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do," Lauper said in a statement.

"The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began," she continued. "Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

Fans will be able to donate through buttons on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, or by texting TrueColors to 24365. Donations are also accepted at the group's website.