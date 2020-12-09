Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, has been criticized for partnering with the Salvation Army and its effort to “Rescue Christmas” by providing food, shelter, and gifts for needy families.

In a video posted on social media, Brown enthusiastically poses as a Salvation Army bell ringer.

“So excited to help the @SalvationArmyUS #RescueChristmas this year!” Brown captioned the video on Twitter. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays will be harder on our most vulnerable neighbors. Donate through RescueChristmas.org to provide food, shelter, and presents under the tree for families in need!”

Commenters criticized Brown for partnering with the Salvation Army, with many calling the organization “anti-LGBTQ.”

The Salvation Army is a Christian church and an international charitable organization headquartered in Britain. It was founded in 1865.

On its U.S. website, the Salvation Army has a page dedicated to “LGBTQ Support.”

“We want to serve the most vulnerable during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic,” the site states. “These are the people we care for, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or gender orientation. Our hearts, services, and facilities are welcome to all.”

Despite such platitudes, the Salvation Army does not support same-sex marriage and has a long history of alleged discrimination against the LGBT community.

In an interview with Vox conducted last year, Jacob Meister, board chair of the Civil Rights Agenda, a Chicago-based LGBT rights group, called on the group to be “affirming of all LGBTQ rights.”

“The Salvation Army speaks out of both sides of its mouth,” Meister said. “They'll deliver services to LGBTQ folks, but on the other side, they are very actively, as a religious organization, opposing marriage rights and a lot of other rights. Transgender issues have been one, particularly, that they have had problems with.”

In 2012, the charity made its most damaging comments, stating on its USA website that gay Christians should “embrace celibacy as a way of life.”

Appearing on Stephanie Miller's radio show, spokesman George Hood explained that the since-deleted statement was “a theological statement not meant for an external audience and it was creating a lot of confusion.”

While Hood insisted that the Salvation Army does not discriminate against the LGBT community, he also said that being gay was “a personal choice that people have the right to make. But from a church viewpoint, we see that going against the will of God.”

The following year, the Salvation Army was pressured to take down links on its website to “ex-gay” groups. Such groups offer therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who identify as LGBT.

During a virtual interview with PEOPLETV's Reality Check, Brown promoted his work with the Salvation Army, saying that it predates Queer Eye.

“This is something that I've been doing before I was in television, and so now it's just continuing on and letting people see it. For me, it's about continuing the message. Really making sure people know give, give, give,” Brown said. “Let's continue this on [after the holidays]. It's about coming to different shelters and helping to pass out food, dropping off food, dropping off resources. Spending time with people.”