Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's
culture guy, has been criticized for partnering with the Salvation
Army and its effort to “Rescue Christmas” by providing food,
shelter, and gifts for needy families.
In a video posted on social media,
Brown enthusiastically poses as a Salvation Army bell ringer.
“So excited to help the
@SalvationArmyUS #RescueChristmas this year!” Brown captioned the
video on Twitter. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays will
be harder on our most vulnerable neighbors. Donate through
RescueChristmas.org to provide food, shelter, and presents under the
tree for families in need!”
Commenters criticized Brown for
partnering with the Salvation Army, with many calling the
organization “anti-LGBTQ.”
The Salvation Army is a Christian
church and an international charitable organization headquartered in
Britain. It was founded in 1865.
On its U.S. website, the Salvation Army
has a page dedicated to “LGBTQ Support.”
“We want to serve the most vulnerable
during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic,” the site states. “These
are the people we care for, regardless of race, gender, sexual
orientation, ethnicity, or gender orientation. Our hearts, services,
and facilities are welcome to all.”
Despite such platitudes, the Salvation
Army does not support same-sex marriage and has a long history of
alleged discrimination against the LGBT community.
In an interview with Vox
conducted last year, Jacob Meister, board chair of the Civil Rights
Agenda, a Chicago-based LGBT rights group, called on the group to be
“affirming of all LGBTQ rights.”
“The Salvation Army speaks out of
both sides of its mouth,” Meister
said. “They'll deliver services to LGBTQ folks, but on the
other side, they are very actively, as a religious organization,
opposing marriage rights and a lot of other rights. Transgender
issues have been one, particularly, that they have had problems
with.”
In 2012, the charity made its most
damaging comments, stating on its USA website that gay Christians
should “embrace celibacy as a way of life.”
Appearing on Stephanie Miller's radio
show, spokesman George Hood explained that the since-deleted
statement was “a theological statement not meant for an external
audience and it was creating a lot of confusion.”
While Hood insisted that the Salvation
Army does not discriminate against the LGBT community, he also said
that being gay was “a personal choice that people have the right to
make. But from a church viewpoint, we see that going against the will
of God.”
The following year, the Salvation Army
was pressured to take down links on its website to “ex-gay”
groups. Such groups offer therapies that attempt to alter the sexual
orientation or gender identity of people who identify as LGBT.
During a virtual interview with
PEOPLETV's Reality Check, Brown promoted his work with the
Salvation Army, saying that it predates Queer Eye.
“This is something that I've been
doing before I was in television, and so now it's just continuing on
and letting people see it. For me, it's about continuing the message.
Really making sure people know give, give, give,” Brown
said. “Let's continue this on [after the holidays]. It's about
coming to different shelters and helping to pass out food, dropping
off food, dropping off resources. Spending time with people.”