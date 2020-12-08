Colorado Governor Jared Polis' office
on Sunday said that First Gentleman Marlon Reis was admitted to the
hospital, eight days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Polis, the nation's first openly gay
man elected governor, and Reis tested positive for COVID-19 last
Saturday. Both men said at the time that they were asymptomatic and
isolating at their home.
In a Facebook post, Reis said that over
the last 24 hours he started experiencing a slightly worsening cough
and shortness of breath and decided to go to the hospital as a
precaution.
“Today, on day eight of my bout with
Coronavirus, I experienced a worsening cough and shortness of
breath,” Reis said. “My doctor suggested that as a precaution I
go to the hospital, so a few hours ago Jared drove me to the hospital
where I was admitted and am now being closely monitored.”
“In addition to your kind thoughts
and prayers for me and everyone else afflicted by this horrible
virus, please be extra careful to avoid getting it. Wearing a mask
properly reduces your risk by half! Also, make sure to avoid social
gatherings (right now one in forty Coloradans are contagious with
Coronavirus) and keep a distance from others,” he said. “I hope
to be home soon!”
Polis, who served in the U.S. House
before winning the governor's mansion in 2018, said that he had not
experienced any additional symptoms.
In a message posted to Reis' Facebook
page, Polis said: “Marlon wanted me to convey how much he
appreciates the hundreds of people who have reached out to wish him
well on email, Facebook, and text. Reading the kind words and
thoughts brings great joy to him as he recuperates. He also wanted me
to share that he hopes to be well enough to reply in a few days but
for now he wants me to thank everyone and let everyone know that he
feels the love.”
Polis and Reis are raising two
children.