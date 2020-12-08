Colorado Governor Jared Polis' office on Sunday said that First Gentleman Marlon Reis was admitted to the hospital, eight days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Polis, the nation's first openly gay man elected governor, and Reis tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday. Both men said at the time that they were asymptomatic and isolating at their home.

In a Facebook post, Reis said that over the last 24 hours he started experiencing a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath and decided to go to the hospital as a precaution.

“Today, on day eight of my bout with Coronavirus, I experienced a worsening cough and shortness of breath,” Reis said. “My doctor suggested that as a precaution I go to the hospital, so a few hours ago Jared drove me to the hospital where I was admitted and am now being closely monitored.”

“In addition to your kind thoughts and prayers for me and everyone else afflicted by this horrible virus, please be extra careful to avoid getting it. Wearing a mask properly reduces your risk by half! Also, make sure to avoid social gatherings (right now one in forty Coloradans are contagious with Coronavirus) and keep a distance from others,” he said. “I hope to be home soon!”

Polis, who served in the U.S. House before winning the governor's mansion in 2018, said that he had not experienced any additional symptoms.

In a message posted to Reis' Facebook page, Polis said: “Marlon wanted me to convey how much he appreciates the hundreds of people who have reached out to wish him well on email, Facebook, and text. Reading the kind words and thoughts brings great joy to him as he recuperates. He also wanted me to share that he hopes to be well enough to reply in a few days but for now he wants me to thank everyone and let everyone know that he feels the love.”

Polis and Reis are raising two children.