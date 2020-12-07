The stars of Paramount's upcoming holiday-themed gay romantic comedy Dashing in December weigh in on straight actors playing gay roles.

Juan Pablo di Pace and Peter Porte, who are both out, star opposite each other in the movie, which premieres Sunday, December 13 on the Paramount Network, Logo, Pop, and TV Land.

Because many LGBT roles have been played by straight actors, activists are asking Hollywood to cast LGBT actors in those roles.

Di Pace, who came out last year, described the debate as a “tricky situation.”

“It's a tricky situation because when you see all of these movies, which historically, the gay roles have gone to the straight actors, there is something in nuances and tiny little things that straight actors don't quite get right,” he told ET Canada.

“It’s great to have gay actors play these gay roles because you see certain things are realistic. But having said that, I don’t agree that only gay actors should play gay,” he continued. “We do what we do because we love experiencing other people’s stories and lives and what would be of the Meryl Streep’s of the world if we all had to do the thing that we are. Actors like playing, and playing is inhabiting another human being. I don’t agree with having to laser focus the casting of it all, or else you’ll be playing yourself the rest of your life.”

Porte, who married Jacob Villere in New Orleans in 2018, agreed.

“We fall in love with this career because we love to step into someone else’s life,” Porte said. “If I wanted to be a personality and just play myself, I would be a host. I think the most exciting thing is the challenge of finding the humanity in someone else’s story completely. I personally think whoever is right for the job, should get it.”

Di Pace added that he hopes there will “come a time when anyone can play anyone.”

“But we had to get here in order to just open the umbrella, because it’s true – there are so many stories in our community that have not been told so it’s exciting to be part of this movement, where it’s the beginning of these voices, stories and people who haven’t been represented and need to be,” he said.