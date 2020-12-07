The stars of Paramount's upcoming
holiday-themed gay romantic comedy Dashing in December weigh
in on straight actors playing gay roles.
Juan Pablo di Pace and Peter Porte, who
are both out, star opposite each other in the movie, which premieres
Sunday, December 13 on the Paramount Network, Logo, Pop, and TV Land.
Because many LGBT roles have been
played by straight actors, activists are asking Hollywood to cast
LGBT actors in those roles.
Di Pace, who
came out last year, described the debate as a “tricky
situation.”
“It's a tricky situation because when
you see all of these movies, which historically, the gay roles have
gone to the straight actors, there is something in nuances and tiny
little things that straight actors don't quite get right,” he told
ET Canada.
“It’s great to have gay actors play
these gay roles because you see certain things are realistic. But
having said that, I don’t agree that only gay actors should play
gay,” he continued. “We do what we do because we love
experiencing other people’s stories and lives and what would be of
the Meryl Streep’s of the world if we all had to do the thing that
we are. Actors like playing, and playing is inhabiting another human
being. I don’t agree with having to laser focus the casting of it
all, or else you’ll be playing yourself the rest of your life.”
Porte, who married Jacob Villere in New
Orleans in 2018, agreed.
“We fall in love with this career
because we love to step into someone else’s life,” Porte
said. “If I wanted to be a personality and just play myself, I
would be a host. I think the most exciting thing is the challenge of
finding the humanity in someone else’s story completely. I
personally think whoever is right for the job, should get it.”
Di Pace added that he hopes there will
“come a time when anyone can play anyone.”
“But we had to get here in order to
just open the umbrella, because it’s true – there are so many
stories in our community that have not been told so it’s exciting
to be part of this movement, where it’s the beginning of these
voices, stories and people who haven’t been represented and need to
be,” he said.