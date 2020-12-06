The House Democratic caucus on Thursday elected New York Representative Sean Patrick Maloney as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), making him the first openly gay person to hold the position.

According to the Washington Blade, Maloney was elected with a 119-107 vote.

“A strong Democratic majority in 2022 will be essential to our fight,” Maloney said in a statement. “I will work every day to improve our campaign operations, connect with voters across lines of difference, protect our incumbents, and expand our majority. I thank my peers for their confidence, and can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

House Democrats were expected to add seats to their majority in November's election. Instead, they lost a net of at least 11 seats, with two races still uncalled.

As the head of the caucus' political arm, Maloney promised a “soup to nuts” review of what House Democrats got wrong in the 2020 election.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called Maloney's election “an important milestone for LGBTQ people.”

“Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney’s election as Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is an important milestone for LGBTQ people and another example of a Democratic Caucus leadership team that reflects the diversity of our country,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “With Congressman Maloney in leadership, LGBTQ people across the country will have a seat at the table and a strong advocate to fight for us and make progress on key issues of equality.”

“Maloney’s historic election will encourage more LGBTQ candidates to run for Congress, including and especially underrepresented members of our community, including queer candidates of color, so we can achieve full representation of our diverse community. The Human Rights Campaign congratulates Congressman Maloney on his historic election and stands fully behind him as he begins this new role,” he said.

Maloney is raising three children with his husband Randy Florke.