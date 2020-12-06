The House Democratic caucus on Thursday
elected New York Representative Sean Patrick Maloney as chair of the
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), making him the
first openly gay person to hold the position.
According to the
Washington
Blade, Maloney was elected with a 119-107 vote.
“A strong Democratic majority in 2022
will be essential to our fight,” Maloney said in a statement. “I
will work every day to improve our campaign operations, connect with
voters across lines of difference, protect our incumbents, and expand
our majority. I thank my peers for their confidence, and can’t wait
to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”
House Democrats were expected to add
seats to their majority in November's election. Instead, they lost a
net of at least 11 seats, with two races still uncalled.
As the head of the caucus' political
arm, Maloney promised a “soup to nuts” review of what House
Democrats got wrong in the 2020 election.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called Maloney's election “an
important milestone for LGBTQ people.”
“Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney’s
election as Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
is an important milestone for LGBTQ people and another example of a
Democratic Caucus leadership team that reflects the diversity of our
country,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “With Congressman
Maloney in leadership, LGBTQ people across the country will have a
seat at the table and a strong advocate to fight for us and make
progress on key issues of equality.”
“Maloney’s historic election will
encourage more LGBTQ candidates to run for Congress, including and
especially underrepresented members of our community, including queer
candidates of color, so we can achieve full representation of our
diverse community. The Human Rights Campaign congratulates
Congressman Maloney on his historic election and stands fully behind
him as he begins this new role,” he said.
Maloney is raising three children with
his husband Randy Florke.