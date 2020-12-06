Out actor Russell Tovey has said that
he would “love” to play Kevin again in HBO's gay drama Looking.
Looking aired from 2014 to 2016.
It also starred Jonathan Groff and Murray Bartlett.
HBO wrapped up the show with a film
after two seasons.
Speaking at the Attitude Awards red
carpet, Tovey said that Looking had “really important
stories” to tell.
“An important project for me was
Looking, which was a show I did on HBO, which was about a
group of [LGBT] friends in San Francisco which Andrew Haigh and
Michael Lannon created,” he
said.
“We did two seasons of that and a
film, then it sort of ended, and we were dissipated.”
“That felt like … there were really
important stories in there. And it was a really important time to be
telling them stories.”
“I feel sad that it ended when it did
and we didn't have an opportunity to carry on telling these stories
and representing so many more people,” Tovey said. “That would be
something I'd love to go back to, to play Kevin. A lot of people
thought he was a total bastard. But that was really nice to play, as
an actor.”
Tovey was honored with the Attitude
Culture Award at last week's Attitude Awards.