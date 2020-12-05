Appearing virtually at an LGBT conference on Friday, President-elect Joe Biden promised that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “are committed to being the most pro-equality administration in history.”

Biden made his comments at the International LGBTQ Leaders Conference, which is hosted by the LGBTQ Victory Institute.

Biden is the first president-elect to address the annual conference, which was held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“A stark number of LGBTQ people ran for office this year and they won, many of them,” Biden said. “It’s an honor to be an ally, and have been in the battle with all of you. Vice President-elect Harris and I are committed to being the most pro-equality administration in history. But we can’t do it without you.”

During its convention, the Victory Institute honored House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, with its LGBTQ History Maker Award for her efforts ten years ago in passing legislation that repealed “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” the military policy that prohibited openly gay military service.

Pelosi was interviewed by MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart. Lawmakers and prominent LGBT leaders – including former Rep. Barney Frank, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), and Jim Obergefell – praised Pelosi for her work on LGBT issues.

Pelosi reiterated her call for passage of the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections law that cleared the House earlier this year but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate. President Donald Trump has signaled his opposition to the bill, while Biden has promised to make it a priority.

“We have more to do,” Pelosi said. “We have to pass the Equality Act to end discrimination in every place. We have so much more to do, but we feel confident and proud because of the courage of so many people to repeal ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.’”