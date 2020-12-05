In a recent interview, Lil Nas X discussed his 2019 coming out.

The 21-year-old singer, real name Montero Lamar Hill, who is best known for his breakout single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, first announced his sexuality in a tweet.

Speaking with Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview, Lil Nas X said that he was inspired to come out by the bravery of other singers who came out.

“Artists like Frank [Ocean] and [Tyler, the creator] made it easier for me to be where I am, comfortably,” he said.

He added that Ocean's 2017 single “Provider” was a “very special song to me during this relationship I was in.”

“I was just getting signs, 'Okay, it's time to do this thing.' Because it's like I'm already moving forward and I'm becoming more free with everything I do, so let's take this to the next level and do this.”

“It was either going to be that, or what? Pretend this for the rest of my entire life?” he said.

Lil Nas X also said that he hoped his coming out would make it easier for others.

“That's another reason why I knew that I had to do it,” he said. “Especially given my platform, where I am, the communities that I stand in between. It's like, little shit like this shouldn't be a problem.”