Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, donated $3,800 to an adoption agency that refuses to serve same-sex couples and is opposed to marriage equality.

Buzzfeed News reported that Loeffler also donated to organizations opposed to LGBT rights.

Loeffler, the wealthiest member of Congress, has pledged to donate her $174,000 congressional salary to charities in Georgia.

“Over the last two financial quarters, [Loeffler] donated $16,600 to seven anti-abortion pregnancy centers, and $3,800 to Covenant Care Adoptions, an anti-LGBTQ agency,” Buzzfeed News reported.

Covenant Care Adoptions requires that all adoptive parents, volunteers, and staff agree to its Statement of Faith, which states that marriage is a heterosexual union and that “any form of sexual immorality (including … homosexual behavior, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, and use of pornography) is sinful and offensive to God.” The statement also says, “Rejection of one's biological sex is a rejection of the image of God within that person.”

Loeffler, who was appointed to Congress in January, faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff taking place on January 5. Georgia's other senator, David Perdue, is also in a runoff. The fate of their seats will determine whether Republicans keep control of the Senate. President Donald Trump will campaign for Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia on Saturday.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a statement that the revelation shows Loeffler is “unfit” to represent the people of Georgia.

“Senator Kelly Loeffler’s involvement with a virulent, extremist anti-LGBTQ adoption agency is shameful and something she must answer for, as the eyes of the country turn to Georgia to decide control of the Senate,” David said. “The people of Georgia overwhelmingly believe LGBTQ people should have the right to create loving families and adopt children. Loeffler’s beliefs are not just out-of-step with modern America, they are out of step with voters. Her decision to associate with this discriminatory group only reaffirms her disdain for LGBTQ equality, making her unfit to represent Georgia in Washington.”