Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, a
Republican, donated $3,800 to an adoption agency that refuses to
serve same-sex couples and is opposed to marriage equality.
Buzzfeed News reported that Loeffler
also donated to organizations opposed to LGBT rights.
Loeffler, the wealthiest member of
Congress, has pledged to donate her $174,000 congressional salary to
charities in Georgia.
“Over the last two financial
quarters, [Loeffler] donated $16,600 to seven anti-abortion pregnancy
centers, and $3,800 to Covenant Care Adoptions, an anti-LGBTQ
agency,” Buzzfeed
News reported.
Covenant Care Adoptions requires that
all adoptive parents, volunteers, and staff agree to its Statement of
Faith, which states that marriage is a heterosexual union and that
“any form of sexual immorality (including … homosexual behavior,
bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, and use of pornography) is
sinful and offensive to God.” The statement also says, “Rejection
of one's biological sex is a rejection of the image of God within
that person.”
Loeffler, who was appointed to Congress
in January, faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff taking place
on January 5. Georgia's other senator, David Perdue, is also in a
runoff. The fate of their seats will determine whether Republicans
keep control of the Senate. President Donald Trump will campaign for
Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia on Saturday.
Alphonso David, president of the Human
Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate,
said in a statement that the revelation shows Loeffler is “unfit”
to represent the people of Georgia.
“Senator Kelly Loeffler’s
involvement with a virulent, extremist anti-LGBTQ adoption agency is
shameful and something she must answer for, as the eyes of the
country turn to Georgia to decide control of the Senate,” David
said. “The people of Georgia overwhelmingly believe LGBTQ people
should have the right to create loving families and adopt children.
Loeffler’s beliefs are not just out-of-step with modern America,
they are out of step with voters. Her decision to associate with this
discriminatory group only reaffirms her disdain for LGBTQ equality,
making her unfit to represent Georgia in Washington.”