In his World AIDS Day statement, president-elect Joe Biden recognized the impact HIV/AIDS has had on the LGBT community.

“We will pursue bold solutions and increase our collaboration with affected communities around the globe,” Biden said. “We will redouble our efforts to tackle health inequities that impact communities of color, LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized groups, including women and children.”

Biden's inclusion stands in contrast to President Donald Trump's World AIDS Day proclamations and statements, which do not recognize LGBT people as being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Biden said that the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated the HIV/AIDS pandemic. COVID-19 serves as “a reminder that we cannot let up in our efforts to fight other epidemics,” he said.

While the finish line for a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be in sight, an HIV vaccine remains elusive nearly four decades after the virus started infecting people. AIDS has killed more than 35 million people since 1981.

Biden also said that he plans on reinstating the Office of National AIDS Policy, a White House position created during the Obama administration but never filled by President Donald Trump.

“We will reinstate the Office of National AIDS Policy, release a new comprehensive National Strategy on HIV/AIDS and expand support for bipartisan programs like the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria,” Biden said. “Together, we will change the tide of rising infections, expand treatment and support health security around the world.”