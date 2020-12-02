President Donald Trump on Monday
released his final World AIDS Day proclamation.
This year's proclamation once again
excluded LGBT people, who are disproportionately affected by
HIV/AIDS.
“Today, our Nation joins millions
across the globe in remembrance of the precious lives lost to human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
(AIDS) –related illnesses, and we reaffirm our support for those
living with these diseases,” Trump said. “Thankfully, decades of
remarkable advancements and improved understanding have put us within
reach of ending its devastating impact. Through increased awareness,
revolutionary prevention strategies, and safe and effective treatment
regimens, we will soon end the AIDS epidemic once and for all.”
The president highlighted his
administration's actions on ending the pandemic. In his 2019 State of
the Union address, Trump announced his “Ending the HIV Epidemic: A
Plan for America” policy, which relies heavily on blocking
transmission of the virus through PrEP.
“Through these and other initiatives
we are bringing to a close a painful chapter in human history,”
Trump said. “[B]y the end of this decade, we will have eliminated
this scourge from our country and released much of the rest of the
world from its deadly grip.”
Trump also said that a vaccine is being
developed. An HIV vaccine has proven elusive because the virus
appears non-threatening to the immune system.
In his proclamation, Trump praised
PEPFAR (the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), which
distributes drugs to fight the pandemic across the globe. While he
called the program the “most successful health initiative in
American history,” the president has sought to slash billions from
PEPFAR.
Unlike Trump, former President Barack
Obama included LGBT people in his 2016 proclamation, stating that
HIV/AIDS predominantly affects “gay and bisexual men, transgender
people, youth, black and Latino Americans, people living in the
Southern United States, and people who inject drugs.”
Trump concluded his proclamation by
urging Americans to join him “in appropriate activities to remember
those who have lost their lives to AIDS and to provide support and
compassion to those living with HIV/AIDS.”