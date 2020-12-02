The actor formerly known as Ellen Page
on Tuesday shared with fans that they are transgender and identify as
non-binary.
Page is best known for their roles in
Juno and X-Men: Days of Future Past.
“I want to share with you that I am
trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote
on Instagram. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have
arrived at this place in my life.”
“I can't begin to express how
remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my
authentic self.”
Page also thanked the transgender
community for its courage and generosity.
“I've been endlessly inspired by so
many in the trans community,” they wrote. “Thank you for your
courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world
a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever
support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal
society.”
The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star
also said that they were “scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the
'jokes' and of violence.”
They also had a message for political
leaders opposed to transgender rights: “Enough is enough. You
aren't being 'canceled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those
people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks.”
LGBT rights advocate GLAAD called Page
“an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people.”
“All transgender people deserve the
chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are,” Nick
Adams, GLAAD's director of transgender media, said in a statement.
“We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”
Page, who most recently starred in
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, came out as a lesbian in 2014
and married Emma Porter four years later.