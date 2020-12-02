The actor formerly known as Ellen Page on Tuesday shared with fans that they are transgender and identify as non-binary.

Page is best known for their roles in Juno and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote on Instagram. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page also thanked the transgender community for its courage and generosity.

“I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community,” they wrote. “Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated star also said that they were “scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence.”

They also had a message for political leaders opposed to transgender rights: “Enough is enough. You aren't being 'canceled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks.”

LGBT rights advocate GLAAD called Page “an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people.”

“All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are,” Nick Adams, GLAAD's director of transgender media, said in a statement. “We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page, who most recently starred in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, came out as a lesbian in 2014 and married Emma Porter four years later.